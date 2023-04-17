Quarterback superstar Jalen Hurts has agreed to a contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, making him the highest-paid professional footballer in NFL history. The 24-year-old will stay until 2028, the franchise announced on Monday. According to US media reports, Hurts will receive 255 million dollars (around 232 million euros) for his new five-year contract. Hurts rakes in an average of $51 million a year – the highest amount an NFL team would ever pay for a player.