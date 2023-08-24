Corazón Serrano and Yarita Lizeth will be together again in Lima. The musical show scheduled for September will also have the participation of the singer Deyvis Orosco. This important concert already started the Ticketing and it is generating a lot of expectation among hundreds of followers. Here we tell you all the details. “Get ready for an evening full of emotions, passion and incomparable talent”, highlighted the organizers.

When will Corazón Serrano, Yarita Lizeth and Deyvis Orosco perform in Lima?

The singer Yarita Lizeth will perform together with Corazón Serrano in Lima next Saturday September 23 from 7:00 pm to the delight of all his followers in the capital.

Serrano Heart in Lima. Photo: Composition LR/Instagram

Where will the concert of Yarita Lizeth, Corazón Serrano and Deyvis Orosco be in Lima?

The staging of the‘Sweetie of Love’,together with Corazón Serrano, will take place in the Santa Rosa complex, in front of the Santa Anita mall, Santa Anita district, in Lima. So far, ticket sales are going smoothly and the event was described as follows: “Peru’s biggest heart beats strong with Chinita del Amor.”

Yarita Lizeth has 13 years of artistic career. Photo: Yarita Lizeth

What is the price of the tickets for the Yarita Lizeth and Corazón Serrano concert in Lima?

Tickets for the Yarita Lizeth and Corazón Serrano concert in Lima are sold through the Vaope.com platform atTHIS LINK. The enabled areas are VIP and general. In addition, two scenarios will be installed. Here the detail about the cost.

VIP at S/87.40

General at S/65.80.