The Mega-Sena accumulated and can pay R＄ 135 million for the 2,548 draw, which will be drawn this Wednesday (12/14). If only one player takes the main prize and applies it to CAIXA’s Savings account, he will receive R＄ 828.7 thousand in income in the first month.

The value of the single bet on Mega is R＄ 4.50. With this single bet, the chance of hitting the sine is 1 in 50,063,860. It is possible to place a single bet by choosing up to 20 tens. In this case, the bet amount is BRL 174,420.00, but the chance of matching the six numbers is 1 in 1,292.

If this amount were applied to savings, how much would it yield?

Without considering other investments with higher yields and more risk, savings accounts have a security that makes many investors resort to them.

To invest the savings account premium, it is important to keep an eye on the Selic rate. After the meeting held on Tuesday, the 13th, the rate remained at 13.75% per annum.

In this case, savings yield 0.5% per month plus the reference rate. In this way, the new prize of R$ 135 million can yield approximately R$ 675 thousand in the first month of application.

If you win, this prize will be on the list of the biggest prizes ever paid by Mega-Sena. On October 1, 2022, contest nº 2,525 paid the biggest prize in the history of the draw: BRL 317.8 million.