The Secretary of Public Education (SEP) has announced an important event in the educational calendar of the 2023-2024 school year which involves the 24 million students who are currently attending classrooms.

It’s about the next “Megabridge” which is scheduled for September 29, 2023. This date has been marked on the official school calendar due to the realization of School Technical Council.

This is an event that involves a day off for all preschool, primary and secondary school students in all schools under the jurisdiction of the SEP, regardless of the state they are in. So yes, the MEGA BRIDGE SEP September 29, 2023 is for everyone.

How many and what days are the September 29 long weekend?

The SEP MEGA BRIDGE extends for three days in a row, from Friday, September 29, 2023 to Sunday, October 1, 2023. Students can take advantage of this break to recharge before return to classes on Monday, October 2, 2023.

It is important to note that this is not the only interruption to the school calendar. In the month of October 2023specifically the Friday October 27another will be carried out School Technical Councilgiving students another day off at the end of that month, on an occasion when there are no official holidays.