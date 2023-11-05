Meg Ryan is back. After eight years of Hollywood retirement, the actress premiered in the United States What happens later, a romantic comedy written, directed and starring herself.

The film tells the reunion of a couple at an airport, after being locked in by a snowstorm, and in which Ryan shares credits with David Duchovny (‘Californication’, ‘The X-Files’, ‘Twin Peaks’).

“There is a different perspective on romance as you get older. You learn that love is easy and relationships are difficult,” the interpreter said in Variety.

As expected, the return of the so-called queen of romantic comedies has generated quite a stir among her fans. They have even coined a term for the occasion, “megaissance,” and thousands of Twitter users urge the Barbie phenomenon to be repeated by imposing a specific dress code for those who go to the cinemas. But instead of pink clothes, they have to wear cozy wool sweaters, loose pants and loafers. “The reappearance of Meg Ryan deserves no less,” reads the newspaper El País.

The return of the actress, who will celebrate 62 years of age this November 19, comes after eight years of professional exile and up to 14 since her last foray into the genre.

The 90s movie star returns to the romantic comedy and marks her symbolic return to an industry that did not hesitate to remove her from the Hollywood Olympus when she wanted to stop being America’s eternal sweetheart and opt for more mature roles, the Spanish newspaper recalls. .

A return that coincides in time, furthermore, with the claim of Ryan as the perfect style icon for this season by the so-called generation Z. The mega-building is already here, they point out.

Meg Ryan remembered endearing titles like Something to Remember and You’ve Got Email, and she is clear that her return to the front line of entertainment is a temporary circumstance. “I feel like I’ve already taken the trip, the Hollywood trip. I’ve already been to the moon, so I don’t have any big ambitions to go back. Cinema is a job, not a lifestyle,” she told The New York Times.

As it is recalled, after the ridicule experienced for starring in the erotic thriller En carne viva, described as “one of the greatest artistic, social and, above all, commercial suicides that Hollywood remembers”, the actress went to her barracks. winter and focused on the education of her two children. She, along with Jack, the result of her marriage to her ex, actor Dennis Quaid, and Daisy, adopted in 2006, moved to New York, where she lived for a decade.

At that time, headlines censured her defense of cosmetic surgery abounded and she joined the long list of stars questioned at all levels by media opinion regarding their touch-ups, like colleagues such as Demi Moore or Renée Zellweger.

Today, be that as it may, the truth is that the premiere of What Happens Later could not have come at a more opportune time for the actress. Spontaneously, although following a trend that already appeared in the digital environment back in 2011, the social network TikTok has been filled these days with thousands of tributes to the style popularized by the actress in films such as You’ve Got Email or Something to Remember . Called ‘Meg Ryan Fall’, it is an aesthetic that claims her wardrobe as a reference to imitate during this season and already has more than 10 million views on TikTok.