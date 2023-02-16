Mef, issued a new 30-year Btp benchmark for 5 billion euros. Annual coupon by 4.5% in two tranches

The Ministry of Economy and Finance communicates the details of the issue for 5 billion euros through a syndicate of the new one 30-year BTP benchmark, maturing on 1 October 2053 and with an annual coupon of 4.5%. Just under 200 investors took part in the operation for a total demand of approximately 26.5 billion euro.

The largest portion of the placement was subscribed by banks (40.4%), while i fund manager 24% subscribed. Investors with a long-term investment horizon purchased a significant share of the issue equal to 28.7% (in particular, 10.5% went to pension funds and insurance companies, while 18.2% was allocated to government institutions). garlic hedge funds 6.5% of the total amount was allocated, while a residual portion of 0.4% was subscribed by non-financial companies.

The geographical distribution of the title was extremely diversified, with participation involving more than 20 countries: the foreign investors were awarded most of the issue (57.3%), while the domestic investors 42.7% subscribed.

Among foreign investors, the largest share of the placement, around 53%, was subscribed by European investors, coming in particular from the United Kingdom (17.7%), Germany, Austria and Switzerland (9.6%), peninsula Iberian (7.2%), Scandinavian countries (6.1%), France (5.9%), Greece (5.2%), Benelux (1.3%). The rest of the issue was placed outside Europe, particularly in North America (3.1%), while a residual portion of 1.2% was allocated to other non-European investors.

The placement was carried out through a syndicate made up of five lead managers, Deutsche Bank AG, JP Morgan SE, Nomura Financial Products Europe GmbH, Socie’te’ Ge’ne’rale Inv. Banking And UniCredit SpAand by the remaining specialists in Italian Government Bonds as co-lead manager.

