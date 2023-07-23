The Belgian surpasses everyone in the sprint at the Champs Elysees which crowned the Dane for the second time in a row: and now the next Tour will start from Italy, from Florence

Ciro Scognamiglio

On the day of Jonas Vingegaard’s coronation in yellow for the second year in a row, Jordi Meeus won the twenty-first and final stage of the Tour de France number 110: 115 km starting from Saint Quentin en Yvelines, from next year’s Olympic velodrome, and ending in Paris in the traditional setting of the Champs-Elysées. A decidedly surprise success for the 25-year-old Belgian of Bora-Hansgrohe who had never won a stage in a grand tour before today. On the Elysian Fields, a goal that is worth that of a great classic, Meeus preceded Jasper Philipsen (Bel, Alpecin), who has already scored 4 times and won the green jersey, and the Dutchman of Jayco Dylan Groenewegen. Then Pedersen and Bol. Tenth and best of our Luca Mozzato. See also Piqué and his new girlfriend, Clara Chía Martí, seen at a wedding: see the photos

the results — Jumbo-Visma’s 26-year-old Danish Jonas Vingegaard won his second Tour in a row, as rumored. On the podium with him Tadej Pogacar (as in 2022) and Adam Yates: the Slovenian, at 7’29”, and the British, at 10’56”, both run for the UAE-Emirates. Thus the first 10: fourth Simon Yates, fifth Carlos Rodriguez, sixth Bilbao, seventh Hindley, eighth Gall, ninth Gaudu, tenth Martin. Ciccone, 32nd, first Italian. The other jerseys: for Philipsen the green one with the points; in Ciccone the one with polka dots of the mountain (first Italian after Chiappucci 1991 and 1992); in Pogacar the best young white. In teams he won the Jumbo-Visma.

in 2024 — As is known, the 111th edition of the Tour de France will start from Italy for the first time in history, on Saturday 29 June 2024 from Florence. Even the conclusion will be new, Sunday 21 July with a time trial in Nice and not in Paris: the choice due to being too close to the start of the Olympic Games, on 26 July in Paris. See also Los Angeles Galaxy vs Vancouver: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups and forecast

