Meetu Singh, sister of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, shared an emotional post in memory of his late brother and late mother. In which they have expressed the pain of losing their loved ones. Mitu Singh has shared a petting fan created with his official Twitter account. In which Sushant Singh Rajput is seen taking blessings from his mother.

Know what Mitu Singh wrote with the post-

Mitu Singh wrote- ‘My mother was my energy. My brother was proud of me. I lost you both very quickly. I am not able to bear the agonizing pain. ‘

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last Instagram post was associated with X manager Disha Salian, wrote this thing

My mother was my source of energy.

My bhai was my pride.

Lost both of them too early.

Unable to cope up with this heart-wrenching loss. pic.twitter.com/bhHqiogr3m – Meetu Singh (@divinemitz) September 18, 2020

On the other hand, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has made some distance from social media. Shweta said that she wants some time to recover from the pain and she will meditate and pray during this time. Shweta had written an emotional caption on September 17, sharing some pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput. Shweta had written- ‘No matter how strong you try to be strong, but at one time the pain dominates you that there is no brother at all. I will never see them touching or laughing again. ‘

Let us tell you that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on 14 June. CBI is investigating Sushant case. His girlfriend Riya Chakraborty and his brother Shouvik Chakraborty are in jail after a drug angle in the Sushant case.