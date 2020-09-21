Bollywood’s famous producer-director Anurag Kashyap is often in the news. Recently, actress Payal Ghosh has accused Anurag of sexual exploitation. However, accused of sexual abuse, Anurag himself has been a victim of sexual abuse in his childhood. Anurag himself had told about this in one of his interviews, he said- ‘I used to be exploited for about 11 years. But now I have forgiven that man. The man who exploited me was 22 years old. When I met him after many years, he was sorry for his actions. It was very difficult for me to forget all that. It was because of that depression and stress that I came to Mumbai. Kalki helped me get out of depression.

Let me tell you that Anurag Kashyap has done two marriages. She first married Aarti Bajaj in the year 1997. But the relationship of both could not last long and in 2009, both of them decided to separate from each other. Anurag and Aarti also have a daughter. After separating from Aarti, Anurag married actress Kalki Koechlin for a second marriage. But even this marriage could not go on and in 2015, the two separated.

After the allegations of Payal Ghosh, Anurag is once again being discussed on social media. However, Anurag has described all Payal’s allegations as baseless. We all know that Anurag is included in the list of the best directors of Hindi cinema. He has made many great films like ‘Black Fry Day’, ‘Dev D’, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’. Fans too like the style of Anurag’s films.