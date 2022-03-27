Posts on social media by a mayor who has just been released from jail contradict the alibi of the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, to justify maintaining meetings with Pastor Arilton Moura, even after forwarding a complaint against Moura to the Comptroller General’s Office (CGU). of alleged charges of bribes in the intermediation of funds.

Last week, the minister said in interviews that he had informed the CGU in August about “strange conversations”. Ribeiro stated that, after forwarding the complaints, he only held meetings with the pastor so as not to raise suspicions. In an interview with CNN Brasil, Ribeiro claimed, however, that he “did not accept any type of agenda outside the MEC”.

The images published by the mayor of Centro Novo do Maranhão, Junior Garimpeiro (Progressives), deny this version. Five days after being released from prison on suspicion of being part of an armed criminal organization that operates in illegal gold mining, Junior Garimpeiro was received by the minister at a private dinner. Who promoted the meeting in an apartment in Brasília, in December 2021, was Pastor Arilton, with whom the minister strengthened ties.

as revealed the Estadão, the pastor asked for bribes, even in gold bars, to release money in the briefcase. Junior Garimpeiro and the pastor even met with the minister in September, in the cellar of a luxury hotel in São Luís. On both occasions, recorded on social media by Garimpeiro, the religious was already under suspicion of improper action.

“We had dinner with the minister, and we talked once again about guidelines that are directed towards the construction of the new Education in Centro Novo”, wrote the mayor on his Instagram profile. According to licensed federal deputy Márcio Jerry (PCdoB-MA), at the time, Garimpeiro presented the minister with a gold bracelet, similar to what he wears. Since taking office, the mayor has decided that the color yellow – his favorite – should be in the city’s public buildings. And so he did.

Prison

Five days before the dinner reserved for the minister, the mayor was in prison, accused of illegal extraction and sale of gold. The PF pointed to the existence of “an armed criminal organization with great economic and political power and operating in the Centro Novo region” for at least three years. According to the investigation, the targets were responsible for the illegal deforestation of more than 60,000 hectares of areas for the opening of gold mining, without competent authorization.

Junior Garimpeiro also published, on his social network, a meeting with Milton Ribeiro at the Blue Tree São Luís Hotel, in the capital of Maranhão, on September 2, 2021 – in another meeting promoted by the pastor. “I want to first announce the conquest of 01 Type 1 day care center for our dear Centro Novo and then thank the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, for the affection towards the people”, he wrote. “Soon, construction of a 10-room day care center will begin for everyone’s joy.”

The official agenda of the MEC shows that the minister opened a privileged space in his agenda – seven meetings in all in the year of the pandemic – to the city of just 22,000 inhabitants, with 5.8 students enrolled in the public network in 2020. The relationship between Milton Ribeiro and Junior Garimpeiro was strengthened through the intermediary of pastors Gilmar Santos and Arilton. In one of the meetings, on March 2, entry was made at 12:30 pm, leaving at 8:10 pm.

Event

Ribeiro’s proximity to the pastors and the mayor led to an official ministry event with mayors from Maranhão to Centro Novo in May. The city is 260 km from São Luís. “Junior Garimpeiro is a special person, he is someone I believe has a future in politics”, said the minister at the time.

During the visit, Ribeiro stated that his history with Centro Novo “begins with Arilton”. “I mean that (…) That man over there who took my foot, insisted that I pay attention to Maranhão. So I’m here because of you. Thank you so much, Arilton. Then, there I met Gilmar, the church leader, who was also on my side. And finally, when I met Junior, I said, ‘Junior, you can count on me. I’ll help.’” When contacted, Ribeiro, the mayor and Pastor Arilton did not return. Pastor Gilmar could not be located. The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

