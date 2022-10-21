During Meta’s annual Connect conference, Mark Zuckerberg formalized the partnership with Microsoft to revolutionize the way meetings are conducted. The partnership involves the use of Mesh for Microsoft Teams on Meta Quest virtual reality devices. The goal is to get together on Teams from your home desk as if you were in person at the office simply by wearing Meta’s headset. “As the in-person work shrinks, we want everyone to have a chance to feel present,” added Meta’s CEO. Meta will use Horizon Workroom to build a virtual office in the metaverse, naturally also taking into account all the possible applications related to the training of new workers and technical specialists that virtual and mixed reality offer to companies. “Mesh for Teams is built on years of Microsoft Cloud research and innovation, from Azure Digital Twins to Dynamics 365 Remote Assist and Teams video meetings. It is designed to help people come together virtually from any device, including smartphones, laptops, and mixed reality headsets. Mesh for Teams with Meta Quest Pro and Meta Quest 2 devices will allow people to connect and collaborate as if they were in person ”, reads the release from Microsoft.