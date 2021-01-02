Near the government of Khabarovsk, after the New Year, rallies in support of the former governor of the region, Sergei Furgal, who are accused of organizing the murders, stopped. This is reported on website administration of the region.

The press service of the government stressed that the actions on Lenin Square are no longer held on weekends or on weekdays. It is noted that over the entire period of their conduct, about 500 offenses were prevented: 300 fines totaling 3.5 million rubles were issued, about 100 people were arrested, and 40 protesters were assigned correctional labor.

Earlier, the representative of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia Sergey Bochkarev at a meeting of the Basmanny Court of Moscow said that Furgal was using the protests in Khabarovsk for his own purposes and interests. According to Bochkarev, the former governor watched the video from the shares and considered himself a “great statesman”.

Sergei Furgal was detained on the night of July 9, he is charged with two murders and an attempt on his life in 2004-2005 on the territory of the Khabarovsk Territory and the Amur Region. He denies his guilt and insists that a criminal case against him was initiated by “certain officials who would like to remove him from office.” Furgal was later fired from his post as governor of the Khabarovsk Territory due to a loss of confidence. After that, local residents began protest actions, including demanding an open trial of the former head of the region.