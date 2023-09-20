Brazilian states that he will talk about the problems that the Ukrainian wants; the 1st meeting between the two is scheduled for this Wednesday, in the USA

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated that he will talk to Volodymyr Zelensky about the problems that the Ukrainian president desires. Lula will meet this Wednesday afternoon (September 20, 2023) with Zelensky, in New York, in the midst of the UN General Assembly (United Nations).

“I’m going to receive Zelensky to talk about the problems he wants to talk to me about”, Lula told journalists. “The expectation is for a conversation between 2 country presidents. Each with their own problems, each with their own visions.”

On Tuesday (September 19, 2023), Zelensky watched Lula’s speech at the opening of the 78th UN General Assembly from the audience. On the occasion, the PT member stated that the war in Ukraine “open wide” the inability of member countries of the United Nations to ensure peace prevails.

The president also once again criticized the money spent on wars and defended diplomatic negotiations. According to him, “a lot is invested in armaments and little in development”.

Without mentioning Russia, Lula criticized the practice of economic sanctions, pointing out that they cause a lot of damage to the population of the affected countries and do not achieve their objectives, “hindering processes of mediation, prevention and peaceful resolution of conflicts”.

Lula and Zelensky

It will be the first face-to-face meeting between the presidents. In March, Lula and Zelensky spoke by phone. In Japan, during the G7 summit in May, the Brazilian said that the Ukrainian did not attend a meeting that was planned between the two.

Zelensky has already criticized Lula’s position on the war in his country, started by Russia. He demands a tougher response from Brazil in relation to the Russian government.

At the beginning of the month, Lula declared that it will be up to the Brazilian courts to decide on a possible arrest of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putinif he comes to Brazil in 2024 to participate in the G20 leaders’ summit, which will be hosted in Rio de Janeiro.

Days earlier, the head of the Brazilian Executive had said that, if Putin came to Brazil, he would not be arrested. By being a signatory of the ICC (International Criminal Court), the Brazilian government could face sanctions if it does not arrest Putin on national territory.

The court issued, in March 2023, arrest warrants for Putin. Lula also said that she could review Brazil’s signature on the ICC.

In addition to the meeting with Zelensky, Lula has other bilateral meetings scheduled before and after the opening of the UN assembly, including the meeting with US President Joe Biden, this Wednesday (September 20).