In the afternoon the indiscretion launched by the Dutch of the De Telegraaf of an no meeting between the leaders of Formula 1 and the drivers to discuss the tire issue. In a virtual conference with journalists he was the motorsport manager of Pirelli, Mario Isola, to clarify what happened on the Thursday of Paul Ricard, precisely at the specific request of the correspondent of the Dutch newspaper: “We have decided to postpone the meeting until tomorrow, because they will all be here and it will be easier. After the meeting with the riders, we will be able to talk about it“. In short, no boycott but purely logistical reasons: “Pilots know they can ask me anything. It will be easier to organize, it was one proposal arrived from them, to have just one meeting “, with reference to the traditional Friday riders briefing.

In the press conference on Thursday, Lewis Hamilton defended Pirelli’s business: “It’s not their fault, but I’d like more control over tire pressures”. More critical instead Max Verstappen: “I think the Pirelli press release is a bit vague ” and Sebastian Vettel: “Am I confident in the tires? I can’t say 100% yes, just as I can’t say 100% no “, with the German who recognized how the Italian tire dealer has always put safety first in his considerations.