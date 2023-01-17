The Minister of Civil Affairs, Rui Costasaid this Tuesday (17.jan.2023) that the meeting with military commanders held this afternoon was not a “reaction” to the acts of vandalism on the 8th of January and not one “caress” to the Armed Forces. According to him, the objective of the meeting was to deal with projects for the modernization of the Forces.

“That was thought back in November, December, [quando] there had been no episode of violence that happened. Therefore, it is not a reaction, a mitigating compensation for what happened. This was already being planned and it was already a determination of the President of the Republic”, he declared in an interview with journalists.

This Tuesday (Jan 17), Rui Costa attended a lunch with the Minister of Defence, José Múcio, and the commanders of the 3 Forces. The meeting was a nod from the government to seek rapprochement with the military.

“We don’t deal with that here [divergências internas do governo]. We cannot in any way remain with our institutions contaminated by this concept that ended in government on the 31st. [de dezembro]. Any nation in the world, if it wants to develop, be strong, be democratic, it has to have state institutions and not government institutions, and strong institutions […] that they are and think as a State project”, said Rui Costa.

The government’s idea, according to the minister, is that investment in the Armed Forces “have an alignment with other priority government actions”, such as workforce training. One of the possibilities discussed is to increase investments in the Defense area through other fundraising modalities, such as PPPs (public-private partnerships).

“[Discutir investimentos] It’s not caress because this is nothing new. The president [Lula] asked for this, it wasn’t now in January, he asked for it at the beginning. Before choosing the commanders of the Armed Forces, he already determined that he would like to receive and align investments, modernization and training of manpower with what the main nations of the world do”, he declared.

like the Power360 showed the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) must meet with the commanders until Friday (20.jan). At the meeting, each military force’s investment demands must be presented. “We’re going to try to fit it into the president’s agenda by the 6th [feira]”, said Rui Costa.

At the meeting on Tuesday (Jan 17), held at the Ministry of Defense, the following participated:

general Julius Caesar of Arruda – Army;

– Army; admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen – Navy;

– Navy; brigadier Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno – Aeronautics;

– Aeronautics; admiral Renato Rodrigues de Aguiar Freire – General Staff of the Armed Forces;

– General Staff of the Armed Forces; minister Jose Mucio – Defense;

– Defense; minister Rui Costa – Civil House.

The meeting was held after Lula declared that “many people” of the Armed Forces was “conniving” with the invasion of the Three Powers. Afterwards, he said that he did not issue a GLO (Guarantee of Law and Order) because the military could feel empowered to carry out a coup d’état. The president’s statements during breakfast with journalists on January 12 did not help to lower the tension.