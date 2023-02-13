Petrobras president said that meeting with Wael Sawan aims to build “new opportunities for cooperation”

The president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Pratessaid this Monday (13.Feb.2023) that the objective of promoting a meeting of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) with the CEO of ShellWael Sawan, is to move forward in the energy transition and adopt a “new approach” at the state-owned company regarding the relationship with global oil and gas companies.

“We are bringing Petrobras closer to other major companies in the sector to build new opportunities for cooperation both in the oil and gas segment and for the energy transition”, he said Plates in a note published by the state-owned company this Monday (13.Feb). Here’s the full (3 MB).

In the morning, the president of Petrobras met with Sawan at the state-owned company’s building, in Brasília. On the afternoon of this Monday (Feb 13), Prates and executives from the oil and gas sector met with Lula at the Planalto Palace.

“Brazil is the first country to be visited by Wael Sawan, since he assumed the global leadership of Shell in January 2023, which demonstrates the importance of Brazil in the company’s portfolio”Petrobras said in a note.