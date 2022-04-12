Pogba’s soap opera with United is about to come to an end and everything indicates that the midfielder will not end up renewing with the Red Devils and set off to a new destination. After the latest events,The option that he sees with better eyes is to return to Franceas the player and his family miss their homeland.

According to Footmarket, PSG would grant his wish. The French media has published that el French international and Leonardosports director of the Parisian team, They have held a meeting to analyze a possible signing by their team. A sharing of the objectives of each other to see if they accept their paths.

What Pogba is totally clear about is that he will not continue at United. He has turned down all offers of renewal so far and is really frustrated at Manchester. When I get to the end of the season, he will expire his contract and make the decision of where to continue his career. After Italy and England, the player has his mind set on playing in his homeland and PSG is the main candidate for his signing.