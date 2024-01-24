Meeting with Olaf Scholz: Fico supports Ukraine's accession to the EU

DThe left-wing populist Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico reiterated his support for Ukraine's EU membership during a visit to Berlin. “We want to help Ukraine. We are in favor of Ukraine joining the EU,” said Fico on Wednesday at a joint press conference with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in Berlin. He is also “confident” that the EU will reach agreement on billions in aid for Ukraine at its special summit on February 1, he added.

Fico emphasized that the neighboring country must meet all the criteria for joining the EU. “An unprepared country can bring more trouble than good to the EU,” he said. As a neighbor of Ukraine, Slovakia “sees some things differently,” said Fico. “Nevertheless, we very much hope that Ukraine will become a democratic and prosperous country.” That will “help all of us, the European Union and all our neighbors.”

“Cannot be solved militarily”

Fico opposes Ukraine joining NATO and military aid to the country and recently stated that Ukraine is “not an independent and sovereign country” and is “fully under the influence and control of the United States.” At the press conference with Scholz, with regard to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, he said that he did not believe “that this conflict can be resolved militarily.” He therefore supports “any peace initiatives that exist”.

The Chancellor said it was up to Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw his troops and pave the way for lasting peace. The Russian war of aggression is “directed against the very existence of Ukraine,” which is why he warns “against the idea that the continuation of this terrible war is only due to a lack of speech between Moscow and Kiev,” said Scholz.

The Chancellor emphasized that there was no lack of discussions in the run-up to February 24, 2022 with over 200 meetings in Minsk and in the so-called Normandy format. There is “no easy solution in sight”.







The federal budget therefore earmarks more than seven billion euros in military aid for Ukraine. A corresponding “signal” must also be sent out from the EU special summit next week, demanded Scholz.