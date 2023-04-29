For the first time, the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gathered the 4 corcholatas of Brunettewhere he also took the opportunity to invite allied legislators to the so-called Fourth Transformation to greet them.

This was announced by the senator Ricardo Monreal, who was next to AMLO During the meeting with the pre-candidates, Adán Augusto López, Secretary of the Interior; Claudia Sheinbaum, Head of Government of Mexico City and Marcelo Ebrard, Chancellor of Mexico.

According to the coordinator of Brunette In the Senate, Andrés Manuel summoned the meeting to greet the “parliamentary group and its allies PT, PES and Verde, we come to wish you a speedy recovery and also wish you to be in very good health.”

When asked about a reconciliation with the president, Monreal reiterated that he has always maintained a good relationship with the federal president, whom he considered his friend.

“There has always been a good friendship and there has always been mutual respect. Not only on my part, respect, but admiration for his work and for his vocation as a democrat and leader, ”he asserted.

Regarding the assumption that the meeting was to receive instructions from AMLO regarding the actions of the legislators, Ricardo Monreal denied that a line had been given to continue in the Legislative Branch, assuring that the meeting was to say hello.

“He is a Democratic man who is very attentive to the affairs of the country. It is a matter that he respects, and that he has no opinion, ”he said.

the same president Andrés Manuel boasted about the meeting on his social networks which he held with his 4 corcholatas and having the allied legislators as guests.

“We met with senators who represent, with great dignity, our beloved people and promote the movement for the transformation of Mexico,” he wrote along with photographs of the event.