The Superior Prosecutor, José Luis Díaz Manzanera (c.) and the president of Cosital, Maravillas I. Abadía (first from the right), together with other participants in the meeting held this Thursday. / nacho garcia / agm

The Prosecutor’s Office held a pioneering meeting this Thursday with representatives of the Association of Secretaries, Auditors and Treasurers of Local Administration with National Authorization of the Region (Cosital). The superior prosecutor, José Luis Díaz Manzanera, explained that this meeting, the first that a Spanish Prosecutor’s Office has held with this group, seeks a rapprochement between both organizations in order to improve investigations into economic crimes and corruption.

“It is fundamentally about explaining what our functions are. We have come to learn from each other,” said Díaz Manzanera. «They have an essential role within the scope of the local administration because they handle a series of issues that are transcendental. We have to pull them when it comes to being able to make expert reports to contribute them to the criminal process ».

Direct contact



The superior prosecutor also emphasized the need to “establish a line of direct contact” with these professionals “and that they be protected by the Prosecutor’s Office in their professional practice.” He insisted that “a large part of the problems that are found in their day-to-day activities are unknown to the Prosecutor’s Office and we want to find out first-hand.”

The president of Cosital, Maravillas I. Abadía, for her part, thanked the Prosecutor’s Office for this meeting. “We want to make ourselves known, explain our functions and our limits…”, she stressed. “For us it is a pleasant meeting. I believe that from now on we will be able to carry out this mutual collaboration more closely».

From the Superior Prosecutor’s Office, sources from the agency influenced, the already initiated line of openness to the entire society and all institutions continues to be consolidated, to publicize the role of the prosecutor and his commitment to public service.