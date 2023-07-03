Young and road pirates: for those who have a driving licenseobligation of a meeting with the survivors of the accidents

We all have been young! When you are between the ages of 14 and 30 (just as an example) usually you think you are invincible. The possibility of being able to drive a scooter, a mini-car, a car, a motorcycle or any means, in general, causes a person to feel freedom and there is the pursuit of the intoxication of speed. The written rules have a value only if those who have “understood” them certainly lean towards a balanced guide and a sense of respect for others and for themselves. However, to some of these “pilots” it seems that the rules and common sense can be easily torn from their own brain where it takes over, not the rational man, but the Neanderthal man (obviously with all his limitations).

A dear doctor friend who passed away has always maintained that teaching a guide and from respect The traffic code was not enough for everyone and here’s what it proposed: to all licensed drivers to pay a “visit” to the Resuscitation Centers of the hospitals to verify visually (with one’s own eyes) what happens to the “survived” from accidentswhether they were on foot or by means of locomotion. (Therefore, we intend to follow the path of encounter, of mediation, along the lines of what is already being carried out today with the so-called “restorative justice” strengthened by the Cartabia Reform. This is a theme that Affaritaliani.it has already addressed busy in the recent news stories, ed).

It certainly isn’t a pretty sight to see young people of any age intubated and supported by braces, but what’s worse they show no sign of their presence. I understand that it is shocking, but I consider it highly instructive and to honor your observation I had myself accompanied to a Resuscitation Center and I can guarantee you that the “show” is not the most edifying. When you go out, this memory remains with you and if a cat is crossing the pedestrian crossing, you stop. Lesson learned.

Could it be a solution to accompany the people who drive a vehicle? I want to remind you that accidents affect all people from zero to over 100. Understanding that you need the vehicle for work or pleasure does not mean that you own the road. Parents, educators and legislators give this experience, it’s one of the few free things where words have no sound. Thank you.

