One day, Andoni Cinnamon, a nature photographer, proposed to his son Unai, then a preteen, to accompany him on his travels around the world. The goal was to film puma, jaguar, lion, cheetah, tiger, leopard, Iberian lynx, and snow leopard in their natural habitats. He knew that it would not be easy and he warned his son, but he did not hesitate to join the adventure. Shortly after turning 13, father and son left for Patagonia, specifically, the Torres del Paine National Park, in Chile. They would return years later, when Unai was already 18. The fruit of these two trips can be seen in the first episode of the eight 30-minute episodes that make up panthers the serieswhich La 2 opens on Sunday 13 at 9:00 p.m.

In those five years, Andoni and Unai Canela were traveling between three and four months a year, each trip lasting an average of three weeks. They made two or three expeditions for each of the eight cats that they proposed to film, so the photographer estimates that they were on the ground for between two and three months for each of the animals that are the protagonists of this story. Part of the result of those trips could already be seen in an hour and a half documentary film that was released in 2021, but the original idea of ​​the project was this series divided into eight episodes, one per feline. In a telephone conversation on August 1, Andoni Canela compares both productions. In addition to having the series with much more material, filmed entirely by father and son, in the television version it is Unai’s voice that accompanies the viewer, with his memories and his description of the experience, while the film almost completely dispensed with voice in off.

Andoni and Unai Canela, in an image provided by the producer Wanda Vision.

The relationship between father and son is very present throughout the tour. The series not only shows images of the animals in their natural habitats, on four different continents. It is also a journey of inner discovery for the two protagonists. “We have been up to four weeks without anyone else, like in Tibet looking for the snow leopard, or in Patagonia. This has positive but also negative parts. It was cold, hot, you don’t have internet… Unai found it harder at first, then he accepted it naturally”. Andoni acknowledges that there were some tensions between father and son, which is natural when the latter enters adolescence. “We had to solve it because there was no other choice. There were also very positive moments, when he already became another work colleague, we understood each other very well ”.

Two pumas near a lake in the Torres del Paine National Park in Patagonia (Chile). Andoni Cinnamon

Precisely that relationship between father and son and the fact that all the images are recorded by themselves differentiates panthers the series of other television productions with nature at its center. “We show our search for the cats and also what happens to us in a transparent way, and sometimes on purpose we show movement errors, or that you have to react quickly, we pass the camera… We wanted to bring the viewer with us”, says the photographer.

Andoni Canela and his son Unai, in a moment of ‘Panthers, the series’.

The biggest challenge they encountered in their adventures in search of the big cats, according to Canela, was capturing images of the snow leopard due to the place where it lives, Tibet and the Himalayas. “We were above 4,500 or 5,000 meters high, which means that you are moving in areas where just walking is difficult, with temperatures of up to 28 degrees below zero. It is a very elusive and very mimetic animal, it blends in with the landscape. We did three trips to the snow leopard. We were in the first one for a month and we saw him only once, ”she recalls. She also highlights the complication of capturing images of the jaguar in the Pantanal, in the southern Brazilian Amazon. “We went at the beginning of the rainy season, but they anticipated it and it rained a lot. It took us about 10 days to see the first jaguar, and it was at night and swimming. It also cost a lot to have a lynx with his cubs. We wanted images that would explain the story of a lynx with its cubs, how they went hunting, returned with food for the little ones… We did it, but we had to spend a lot of time on it”.

A puma, in ‘Panthers, the series’. Andoni Cinnamon

Andoni Canela, who has now traded the big cats for the wolf, while his son Unai is in Greenland in search of musk oxen, explains why he chose big cats for this project. “We wanted to show that in nature everything is connected. In addition to the eight cats, in the series there are more than 100 different animals such as birds, reptiles… The cats are bioindicators, because a big cat needs its ecosystem to be well preserved, that there is enough forest, humidity… so that life is preserved and live herbivores. Cats are 100% carnivores and they have to hunt, so they have to be surrounded by enough herbivores, and for that the rest of the chain is necessary. These animals need larger spaces. The human being has bitten natural environments and they are taking space for agricultural or industrial development, and in many places they have been disappearing because they have run out of territory”.

