Meeting | SK: Teemu Selänne asked Donald Trump if he shouldn’t be smoother: “That’s why I’m so popular that I’m not”

Teemu Selänne and Donald Trump played a round of golf in April 2022. During the session, we had time to catch up with each other.

A hockey legend Teemu Selänne spoke Suomen Kuvalehten in the cover story about his highly publicized golf round of the US president Donald Trump’s with.

A joint golf round was played in April 2022 in Palos Verdes near Los Angeles. Selänne told Ilta-Sanom last November that the meeting was arranged by a former NHL player Jeremy Roenick.

Trump won the round with his partner. Selänne described the president not only as a surprisingly good player but also as a funny and polite companion.

On the other hand, Trump showed that he was “very aware of his worth”, Selänne stated Suomen Kuvalehti.

“Yes, I can see the other side of it, that why wouldn’t you want to be its enemy. I think it’s pretty ruthless in terms of how to win even by dirty means”, Selänne thought to SK.

Just like on the golf course. According to Selänte, Trump played “a bit by his own rules”.

Teemu Selänne is a keen golfer. Photo from 2021.

Round after, the group enjoyed American clam chowder. During the tour and lunch, Selänne got to bombard Trump with questions.

He inquired about the president’s opinion on why he is hated so much. Trump claimed it was because of his honesty.

“I told her that it shouldn’t be a little smoother. He answered that yes, but that’s why I’m so popular, I’m not,” Selänne told SK.

After lunch, Trump and his entourage flew to Florida. He ordered 16 hamburgers on the plane.

“I asked: sixteen?! He said he would take two or three himself and then give the staff the rest. It’s pretty cool that you give it to the staff as well”, Selänne wondered in an interview with SK.

Ridge was labeled a Trump supporter after a highly publicized round of golf. Similar claims had been made before.

Kiekkoikoni commented on his “Trump fandom” in an interview with Ilta-Sanomi last November.

“I used to say when Hillary (Clinton) and Trump were nominated that Trump is better than them. I was immediately labeled as a terrible Trump fan, but that’s not quite the case,” Selänne said.

Selänne told SK that he is not a fan of Trump and does not approve of his behavior or the way he handles things.

The next presidential election will be held in the United States in the fall of 2024. The nomination of Trump, who is the subject of serious criminal charges, is not yet certain.

