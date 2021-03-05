Berlin (AFP)

Bayern Munich and its veteran Polish striker Robert Lewandowski will be waiting for Borussia Dortmund, and his Norwegian goalie Erling Haaland tomorrow «Saturday» in the «Clasic» summit of the twenty-fourth stage of the German football league.

Lewandowski appears to be on his way to crowning the title of “Bundesliga” top scorer for the fourth consecutive season, with 28 goals scored in 22 matches so far, including 16 goals in the last 13 league games.

Haaland told Norwegian television about him that this guy is crazy, he is just crazy, admitting that he is a fan of his Polish rival.

“When I score, one goal is close to catching him, but then he scores another hat-trick, as if it were something he does every day,” he added.

Football fans are watching with great interest the possibility of Lewandowski breaking the record for the most number of goals in the league and recorded in the name of former Bayern scorer Gerd Muller “40 goals” in the 1971-1972 season, and by comparing the same stage in that season, “Leva” beats Muller by three goals So far, “Mueller’s 25 goals then.”

On the other hand, despite his one-month absence due to injury, Haaland, 20, managed to score 17 league goals this season, but admits that there is “a lot” he can learn from Lewandowski.

Bayern Munich won in their last four confrontations against Dortmund, including a 3-2 victory at the latter’s home last November, when Haaland and Lewandowski scored.

This came after Bayern also won 3-2 in the German Super Cup in September, but Dortmund still hopes to achieve a victory at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday.

“This season, we have shown in the two matches that we have come closer in recent comparisons,” Dortmund coach Eden Terzic told sports magazine Kicker.

The two teams appear to be ready for the fight, as Dortmund have won their last four league matches, while Bayern have scored nine goals in just their last two victories.

Thomas Muller, who is recovering from his infection with the Corona virus, was the maker of one of Lewandowski’s two goals in the match that Bayern won 5-1 against Colin last Saturday.

On the other hand, Haaland can count on the silk passes of the English winger, Jadeon Sancho and captain Marco Reus, who returned to his best form after recovering from injury.

Haaland scored 43 goals in 45 games for Dortmund in all competitions, while Lewandowski scored only 11 goals in his first 45 games for Dortmund, where he spent four years before joining Bayern in 2014.

Bayern leads the Bundesliga with 52 points, 13 points behind Dortmund, but only two points separate them from second-placed Leipzig.

Thus, Borussia Dortmund is looking to win in Munich to narrow the three-point gap that separates him from the top four qualifying for the Champions League.

For his part, Leipzig will not play an easy match against Freiburg on Saturday as well, as he has not won at home for nearly five years.

Leipzig misses the services of Hungarian defender Willy Orban, who suffered a broken hand.

Julian Nagelsmann’s men will enter the match with high spirits, especially after they turned two goals behind to a 3-2 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach in the last stage, and Wolfsburg was excluded from the German Cup on Wednesday.

As for Gladbach, the average table, is battling with Bayer Leverkusen, who in recent days has vehemently denied reports that this match is the last chance for his Dutch coach Peter Boss.

After topping the table last December, Leverkusen has since fallen to sixth place, outside of the European Championships, with only two wins in eight league matches.

Leverkusen will miss its Slovak goalkeeper Lucas Hraditsky with an Achilles tendon injury, along with midfielder Florian Virts, who is quarantined for his infection with the Corona virus.