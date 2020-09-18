Saerbeck. The situation in the textile and clothing industry remains problematic, many companies have been operating in corona mode for months. They have to cope with massive losses in sales, incoming orders have collapsed – although the economic situation seems to be easing somewhat at the moment, the industry is far from over the top.
No wonder that those responsible are deeply concerned – and not just because of the current situation. This was demonstrated by the industry meeting of the northwest German textile and clothing industry in mid-August at Saertex in Saerbeck, a manufacturer of technical textiles.
On the agenda of the meeting, to which NRW Minister of Economic Affairs Andreas Pinkwart had also come: the burdens of the energy transition. It was particularly about the CO2 pricing that will apply from January 1, 2021.
From then on, every ton of CO2 that is released into the environment costs 25 euros – paid for by companies in the fuel and fuel trade, who will pass the additional burden on to companies and end users.
“This also includes manufacturers of home textiles such as bed linen, but also of technical textiles,” said Wilfried Holtgrave, President of Nord-West Textil, at the industry meeting. They need a lot of heat for production, which is most efficiently generated with gas. For companies like the home textiles manufacturer Bierbaum from Borken, the greenhouse gas surcharge becomes a problem. The pollution jeopardizes the competitiveness of the companies, says Jan-Frederic Bierbaum, head of the Bierbaum Group: “At some point we can no longer keep up with Asia.”
Concrete measures against relocating production? Nothing
The planned limitation of the green electricity surcharge to strengthen the economy does not help either. Many textiles only consume little electricity or produce it themselves using waste heat. They hardly benefit from a lower levy. For Bierbaum, the CO2 pricing means a price increase of 25 cents per bed linen. “That doesn’t sound like much. For our customers, however, there are 25 reasons to buy bed linen elsewhere – probably in China. ”For example, jobs in Germany are at risk – because production may be relocated to countries with less stringent requirements due to climate protection costs.
To prevent this, the legislature can take measures to prevent the relocation of production. The problem: These measures are still unclear, said Bierbaum: “We cannot judge whether the goal can be achieved. As an entrepreneur, however, we need planning security. “
