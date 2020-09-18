Saerbeck. The situation in the textile and clothing industry remains problematic, many companies have been operating in corona mode for months. They have to cope with massive losses in sales, incoming orders have collapsed – although the economic situation seems to be easing somewhat at the moment, the industry is far from over the top.

No wonder that those responsible are deeply concerned – and not just because of the current situation. This was demonstrated by the industry meeting of the northwest German textile and clothing industry in mid-August at Saertex in Saerbeck, a manufacturer of technical textiles.

On the agenda of the meeting, to which NRW Minister of Economic Affairs Andreas Pinkwart had also come: the burdens of the energy transition. It was particularly about the CO2 pricing that will apply from January 1, 2021.

From then on, every ton of CO2 that is released into the environment costs 25 euros – paid for by companies in the fuel and fuel trade, who will pass the additional burden on to companies and end users.

“This also includes manufacturers of home textiles such as bed linen, but also of technical textiles,” said Wilfried Holtgrave, President of Nord-West Textil, at the industry meeting. They need a lot of heat for production, which is most efficiently generated with gas. For companies like the home textiles manufacturer Bierbaum from Borken, the greenhouse gas surcharge becomes a problem. The pollution jeopardizes the competitiveness of the companies, says Jan-Frederic Bierbaum, head of the Bierbaum Group: “At some point we can no longer keep up with Asia.”