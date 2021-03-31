France and Germany are studying incorporating the Russian Sputnik V vaccine into their immunization campaign. Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel have met this Tuesday by videoconference with Vladimir Putin to discuss the possible collaboration. That possibility, as indicated by the Elysee in a statement, will depend on the progress of the analyzes being carried out by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and which applies the same criteria as the rest of vaccines. Their conversation addressed both the health situation and various issues of international interest. France reaches the maximum number of ICU patients since the start of the health crisis: 5,072 people. For its part, Austria is negotiating with Moscow the acquisition of one million doses of the Russian drug.

Vaccine for animals in Russia



On the other hand, the Russian authorities announced the registration of the first coronavirus vaccine that could be used in animals, after a process of clinical trials since October with dogs, cats, mink and other species. The deputy director of the Russian veterinary and phytosanitary control body (Rosseljoznadzor), Konstantin Savenkov, stressed that the vaccine, called Carnivac-Cov, “is the first and so far the only compound in the world to prevent the disease of covid-19 in animals’.

He also stated that industrial-scale production of the vaccine is expected to “begin in April” at one of the plants of the Federal Center for the Protection of Animal Health, as reported by the Russian news agency Sputnik.

Savenkov has emphasized that clinical trials have shown that the vaccine is safe and that the animals that received it developed antibodies against the coronavirus, which last at least six months, although the Rosseljoznadzor scientists continue their studies on this point. On the other hand, he has argued that the vaccine will be of great importance, since it has been shown that some species are susceptible to the coronavirus, including cases detected in mink farms in several European countries, including Spain.