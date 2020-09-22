The Lok Sabha proceedings in the Monsoon Session of Parliament can be postponed indefinitely on Wednesday, eight days before the scheduled time amid the corona virus. It is believed that the meeting of the lower house will start at 3 pm on Wednesday and it can be postponed indefinitely after zero hours. Explain that all the opposition parties have boycotted the session at the behest of the Congress in the opposition in the Lok Sabha.In fact, in the session commencing last September 14, a number of Bills have been passed in the Lok Sabha including the Bills introduced to replace some of the Ordinances issued in the past. According to sources, the leaders of all parties in the lower house have been informed of the decision to postpone the proceedings of the session indefinitely. The monsoon session is scheduled to last till October 1 as per the schedule.

MPs also boycott Rajya Sabha

Several opposition parties walked out of the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday and decided to boycott the proceedings of the House until the suspension of the eight members was suspended, even with the government insisting on their amnesty. In the Lok Sabha also, various opposition parties including Congress and TMC boycotted the House in solidarity with suspended Rajya Sabha members.

Opposition parties boycott

At the same time, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary said that all opposition parties are boycotting the parliament in solidarity with the suspended Rajya Sabha members. After Chaudhary’s announcement, opposition parties including Congress, TMC, BSP and TRS walked out of the Lok Sabha.