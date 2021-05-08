The meeting of prime ministers representing the countries of the Commonwealth of Nations in the capital of Rwanda has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, May 8, reports secretariat Commonwealth.

“After reviewing all available evidence and weighing the risks, including through the World Health Organization and their risk assessment tool, and after close consultations between the Commonwealth Secretariat and Member States, it was decided to postpone the meeting in Kigali,” the message released on the website of the secretariat.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame described the decision to postpone the meeting of the organization as not easy, but noted that the health and well-being of all citizens of the Cooperation remains the highest priority.

On the eve of May 7, it became known that an online petition to cancel the Olympic Games in Tokyo, widespread among the Japanese population, gained more than 190 thousand signatures. Thus, the Japanese announced violent attempts to hold the event, despite the fear of the population caused by the spread of coronavirus infection.