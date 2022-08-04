

Munich (AFP)

Bayern Munich, the defending champion in the last ten seasons in the German Football League, is facing a difficult test, when it arrives at Eintracht Frankfurt tomorrow, “Friday”, at the start of the new season, after remarkable activity in the transfer market, which witnessed his forced abandonment of his Polish top scorer Robert Lewandowski. And replaced by the Senegalese Sadio Mane.

The Bavarian team’s trip to Frankfurt, which was crowned the European League “Europe League” last May, and won twice in the last three matches in the league, will not be strewn with flowers.

Bayern fans are proud of the tenth title in a row in the city’s streets, by wearing the T-shirts marking this record, which have been sold out.

Young coach Julian Nagelsmann’s team appears to be a fiery candidate to succeed himself, and in addition to the inclusion of Mane from Liverpool, he signed Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus, in an attempt to replace the seven-time top scorer Lewandowski, who insisted on leaving to Barcelona, ​​Spain, after he was his spearhead. The killer of the past decade, Lewandowski scored 344 goals in 357 games in all competitions, during his eight years with De Rotten.

In the summer of 2015, Felix Magath said that Bayern would win the “Bundesliga” title for the next ten seasons. The coach who led Wolfsburg to the 2009 title and Bayern Munich to the 2005 and 2006 titles and saved Hertha Berlin from relegation last year, confirmed that his expectation is on the way to verification, “Bayern will be crowned, as long as Manuel Neuer guards his net,” referring to the 36-year-old international goalkeeper who won the title. With Bayern ten times in a row.

Bayern CEO, Oliver Kahn, considered that the inclusion of Mane from Liverpool would be a strength card for the team’s attack, as opponents would not be able to predict what he would do in any match.

“You can see how many chances we had to advance, how many different formations we can use, and our ability to surprise opponents,” Kahn explained after Bayern won the Super Cup for the 10th time at the expense of Leipzig 5-3 last week.

Similar to Bayern, the start of Dortmund’s career will not be easy, as it hosts Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, the third of last season.

On the other hand, Dortmund, last season’s runner-up, was stripped of his lethal weapon, Norwegian top scorer Erling Haaland (22 goals and 8 assists), who moved to Manchester City, until attempts to replace him with Ivorian Sebastian Haller, 28, from Ajax Amsterdam, failed, after he was injured. A cancerous tumor keeps him from playing for several months.

Despite this, Leipzig’s Italian-German coach Domenico Tedesco said that Dortmund “has strengthened its ranks well”.

The yellow and black team, which spent 86 million euros, according to local newspapers, in the summer of transfers, hopes that the arrival of Karim Adeyemi from Austrian Red Bull Salzburg will compensate for the departure of Halland and Haller’s illness.

German football pins high hopes on the 20-year-old, especially before the 2022 World Cup. Dortmund has spent about 30 million euros for a player who is able to occupy the position of an outright striker or winger.

Adeyemi was the top scorer in the Austrian league (19 goals) to participate in the ninth title in a row for Salzburg. He opened his scoring career in his first official appearance with Dortmund, who defeated Munich 1860 in the first round of the German Cup last Saturday.

Dortmund also included central defenders of the German national team Nico Schlutterbeek and Niklas Sole from Freiburg and Bayern, respectively.

RB Leipzig, who on Sunday beat Stuttgart, survivor of relegation last season, wants to make up for their volatile season in the league, which they narrowly finished in fourth place, a point behind Union Berlin.

He managed to keep the distinguished French striker Christopher Nkunku, the best player in 2022 and scored 35 goals in 52 games last season, and extended his contract until 2026.

And if Leipzig was at its best, he could compete for the lead and spoil the celebrations of the big clubs, in addition to achieving remarkable results in the Champions League, reaching the semi-finals in 2020, knowing that he also reached the semi-finals of the European League last season, when he came out against Glasgow Rangers. Scottish.

