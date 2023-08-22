Meeting of Ambassadors | What is President Niinistö’s policy on foreign policy? Live broadcast at 10 o’clock

The Finnish ambassadors are currently meeting in Helsinki.

President Sauli Niinistö Today, Tuesday, outlines Finland’s foreign and security policy to the Finnish ambassadors gathered in Helsinki.

Niinistö’s speech will be heard at 10 a.m. and he will hold a press conference at 11 a.m.

At 1 p.m., the Minister of Defense will address the ambassadors Antti Häkkänen (cook). He will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m.

We show speeches and press conferences live.

Finland the ambassadors are currently meeting in Helsinki for a three-day ambassadorial meeting. The meeting is held annually. Now it is organized in a new situation, because the Finnish government has changed in the summer and the country has joined NATO.

In connection with the meeting, policy speeches will be heard from the entire leadership of Finland’s foreign policy.

On Monday, the foreign minister spoke to the ambassadors Elina Valtonen (kok), Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio (ps) and the Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (r). On Wednesday, the Minister of Education responsible for Nordic cooperation will speak Anna-Maja Henriksson (r).

The topic of this year’s meeting is how the multipolar new world order and the geoeconomic and technological revolution affect the position of Finland and Europe. The meeting also discusses the prerequisites for the EU’s global role.