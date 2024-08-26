Meeting of Ambassadors | Valtonen: “Time is definitely not on Russia’s side”

Meeting of ambassadors|Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen emphasized in her speech to the ambassadors’ meeting that harassment is not acceptable in the ministry. The ministry also opens the search for personnel director to outsiders.

Soviet Union fell apart when its economy and at the same time its future melted away. The same is happening to Russia, although so far it is being proven otherwise.

This is how the foreign minister analyzed it Elina Valtonen (kok) in his speech at the ambassadors’ meeting on Monday.

The Ambassador’s Meeting is an annual event of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which brings together Finnish ambassadors from around the world to Helsinki for three days. During it, key ministers and also the President of the Republic will hear speeches about the direction of Finland’s foreign policy.

Valtonen referred in his speech to how the Russian military industry is now running at full capacity and the ruble has held its ground. At the same time, Russia has full employment.

“No sudden collapse is to be expected,” he said about the Russian economy.

“Fossil raw materials do their business and Russian-engineered military coups in Africa finance themselves,” Valtonen explained in his speech.

“Of course, none of this will fund long-term success or create a competitive foundation for an empire, be it small or large. The increase in the supply of oil will lower its price in the next few years, while the Russian military industry demands more and more billions and binds people to tedious work that has no future.”

Valtonen according to the estimate, in the future more capital will consistently go out of Russia than in.

“It applies to both money and intellectual capital. So no, time is definitely not on Russia’s side.”

According to Valtonen, one should still not wait for the inevitable.

“Finland does not threaten Russia, and Russia is not our enemy. Our opponents are Russia’s military actions in Ukraine, Russia’s illegal expansion efforts, and its desire to use power where according to international law it belongs to others.”

Valtonen also addressed personnel issues of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in his speech at the embassies.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not accept inappropriate behavior or harassment. Not now, not ever. The employer must deal with them immediately, and that is what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has done.”

Recently, the ministry has been in the headlines again in a bad light, especially the former head of Finland’s representation in Ottawa, the ambassador Jari Vilén’s due to the incident. In the spring, he received a written warning in accordance with the Civil Service Act.

According to the ministry, Vilén’s behavior in his position met the definitions of inappropriate behavior, harassment and sexual harassment, but the threshold for the official’s dismissal was not exceeded, according to the ministry.

Valtonen underlined that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is an expert organization, and people are its most important resource.

“That’s why we have a very special responsibility to invest in people. We pay even better attention to individual advancement opportunities. The work is in progress.”

According to him, the key step is to open the search for HR director outside the house as well.

“The most important thing is to find the best professional house for the task, inside or outside,” said Valtonen.