Meeting of Ambassadors | The Swedish Foreign Minister addresses the ambassadors in Helsinki

Meeting of ambassadors|Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström will speak at the ambassadors’ meeting in Helsinki on Wednesday.

Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billström will speak to the Finnish ambassadors at the ambassadors’ meeting in Helsinki on Wednesday. Billström and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen (kok) will also hold a joint media conference. HS will monitor the events from 1:30 p.m.

The minister of education responsible for Nordic cooperation will also be heard at the ambassadors’ meeting on Wednesday Anders Adlercreutz speech at 1 p.m.

The Ambassador’s Meeting is an annual event of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which brings together Finnish ambassadors from around the world to Helsinki for three days. The meeting will discuss current themes related to foreign policy and international relations. The meeting ends on Wednesday.