Wednesday, August 28, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Meeting of Ambassadors | The Swedish Foreign Minister addresses the ambassadors in Helsinki

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 28, 2024
in World Europe
0
Meeting of Ambassadors | The Swedish Foreign Minister addresses the ambassadors in Helsinki
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström will speak at the ambassadors’ meeting in Helsinki on Wednesday.

Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billström will speak to the Finnish ambassadors at the ambassadors’ meeting in Helsinki on Wednesday. Billström and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen (kok) will also hold a joint media conference. HS will monitor the events from 1:30 p.m.

The minister of education responsible for Nordic cooperation will also be heard at the ambassadors’ meeting on Wednesday Anders Adlercreutz speech at 1 p.m.

The Ambassador’s Meeting is an annual event of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which brings together Finnish ambassadors from around the world to Helsinki for three days. The meeting will discuss current themes related to foreign policy and international relations. The meeting ends on Wednesday.

#Meeting #Ambassadors #Swedish #Foreign #Minister #addresses #ambassadors #Helsinki

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Payload for fourth H3 launch revealed

Payload for fourth H3 launch revealed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]