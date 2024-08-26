Meeting of Ambassadors | Minister Tavio to the ambassadors: There must be a willingness to give up some tasks

Meeting of ambassadors|According to Foreign Trade and Development Minister Ville Tavion (ps), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should reform and operate more efficiently than before.

Finland the foreign affairs administration must be ready to give up some of its tasks, assesses the Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio (ps) in his speech to the ambassadors.

At the same time, according to Tavio, “new types of lighter and more efficient operating methods should be found”. According to Tavio, ambassadors should constantly keep this goal in mind.

“We all know the difficult situation of Finland’s public finances. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs must also be able to reform and operate more efficiently than before. When resources are tight, the importance of prioritizing work tasks is emphasized. I want to strongly encourage you all to focus on the most important tasks”, Tavio told the ambassadors.

Meeting of ambassadors is an annual event of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which brings together Finnish ambassadors from around the world to Helsinki for three days. During it, key ministers and also the President of the Republic will hear speeches about the direction of Finland’s foreign policy.

In his speech at the meeting, Tavio reviewed the changes made to his own sector during this government term, for example the emphasis on trade policy and the cuts aimed at development cooperation.

“In accordance with the government program, we have focused our activities on partner countries that are essential for Finland, and there are fewer priority countries in development policy than before due to the reduction of country programs. Bilateral country program-type cooperation has been decided to be officially abolished in Afghanistan, Myanmar, Kenya and Mozambique,” Tavio listed.

Meanwhile, support for Ukraine has increased.

“Ukraine needs a variety of support, which we are ready to respond to now and in the future. Development cooperation with Ukraine also has a clear connection to the safety and well-being of Finland and Finns,” Tavio stated.