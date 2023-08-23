Meeting of Ambassadors | Henriksson: Finland’s NATO membership will only be complete when Sweden is also a member – the live broadcast continues at 10 o’clock

The Finnish ambassadors are currently meeting in Helsinki for their annual meeting.

Finland NATO membership will only be complete when Sweden also becomes a member of the military alliance, says the Minister of Education responsible for Nordic cooperation Anna-Maja Henriksson (r).

Henriksson spoke about it in his speech at the Ambassadors’ Day in Helsinki.

“Sweden’s issue is ours. Sveriges sak är vår”, Henriksson said in his speech.

Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership at the same time, but Sweden has not yet been accepted as a full member. Turkey has announced that it will ratify Sweden’s membership only in the fall.

According to Henriksson, the fact that all the Nordic countries are becoming NATO members means a new era in Nordic cooperation.

“Now the missing piece of the puzzle will be found and the Nordic cooperation will be strengthened.”

Henriksson’s according to Nordic cooperation can be considered one of the red threads of the government program.

“Finland has a lot to offer the other Nordic countries, and we should also follow the example of others in different areas of society.”

In his speech, Henriksson also emphasized the removal of border barriers between the Nordic countries. According to him, this is done, for example, by improving everyday services and digitalization between countries. The situation can arise, for example, if you move from one Nordic country to another.

Finland the ambassadors’ meeting will continue in Helsinki until Wednesday.

HS will show Henriksson’s speech starting at 9:30 a.m. and the press conference starting at 10 a.m. live.

The meeting of ambassadors is held annually. Now it is organized in a new situation, because the Finnish government has changed in the summer and the country has joined NATO.

In connection with the meeting, policy speeches will be heard from the entire leadership of Finland’s foreign policy.

Earlier this week, the ambassadors were addressed by, among other things President Sauli Niinistö and Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (cook).