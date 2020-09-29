On Tuesday, September 29, Vilnius hosted a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the main rival of Alexander Lukashenko in the August 9 presidential elections in Belarus. The leader of the Belarusian opposition asked Paris to mediate in the settlement of the political crisis in the former Soviet republic. According to Tihanovskaya herself, Macron promised to provide such assistance, including making efforts to release political prisoners in Belarus.

“It is very important that European countries did not remain indifferent to what is happening in Belarus. France, as one of the oldest democracies, understands us perfectly. Therefore, I am going to remind Mr. Macron about our main goal – new free and democratic elections, which should take place this year “– said Tikhanovskaya on the eve of the meeting.

On Sunday, September 27, Macron, in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche, said that Alyaksandr Lukashenka should leave voluntarily. “This is a crisis of power, of an authoritarian government that cannot accept the logic of democracy, and which is held by force,” the French president stressed. He expressed admiration for the courage of the Belarusians participating in mass peaceful protests. “They know the risks they take when they go out to demonstrations every week, on weekends, and yet they continue to do so as they strive to breathe life into their country’s long-suppressed democracy.”– said Macron.

Demonstrations and strikes in Belarus have not subsided for a month and a half. September 27 was the 50th protest day. Mass marches take place every Saturday and Sunday. The jubilee campaign gathered over 100 thousand participants.

After the secret inauguration of Lukashenka, Belarusians held a rehearsal of Tikhanovskaya’s “people’s inauguration” in Minsk. And again the participants of the action were harshly dispersed by riot police.

A huge public outcry was caused by the announcement of the development of a computer program that helps to identify the Belarusian security officials who cover their faces with masks and balaclavas. A video has spread with great speed on the Internet where balaclavas masking their faces are being “removed” from people in black, whose eyes have got into the camera lens. The so-called de-anonymization is considered an effective factor in the confrontation between security officials and protesters in Belarus. Unfortunately, it turned out that this video technology is not yet ready.

As for the meeting between Macron and Tikhanovskaya, she seriously hooked on Lukashenka. On the eve of the unrecognized by many countries, including Ukraine, the President of Belarus allowed himself a rude attack on the French leader. “As it seems to us here, in Belarus, Emmanuel Macron pays too much attention to one of the former presidential candidates. Given the fact that this ex-candidate is a lady, the French leader risks getting personal problems to the internal problems of France – at home, ” – said in a statement by the press service of Lukashenka. He advised “Immature Macron” “less to look around and instead of that finally deal with the internal affairs of France.”

The European Union is trying in every possible way to support the Belarusians. Four factions of the European Parliament nominated the Belarusian opposition for the Sakharov Prize, awarded annually “for freedom of thought”. On Monday 28 September, the nominees for this prestigious award were presented. These included Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, her husband Sergei Tikhanovsky, Nobel laureate Svetlana Aleksievich, activists Maria Kolesnikova and Veronika Tsepkalo, chairman of the Viasna human rights center Ales Bialiatski.

Meanwhile, Aleksievich left Belarus. Assistant to the famous writer Tatyana Tyurina stressed that the Nobel laureate flew to Germany “On their personal and literary affairs.” “She has meetings scheduled, a book fair in Sweden, she will be presented with an award in Sicily,” explained Tyurina. According to her, the departure of Aleksievich is not connected with the case of the seizure of state power in relation to the Coordination Council (CC) of the Belarusian opposition, of which the writer is a member.… “This is her normal life, she just could not leave for a long time because of her health. When will he return? It all depends on how events will develop here, and on how she feels ”, – said Tyurina. Her words were confirmed in Germany, Sweden and Italy. Aleksievich’s friends say that she will return to Minsk in a month.

