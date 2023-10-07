The thirty-first Meeting of Heads of National Agencies Responsible for Combating Illicit Drug Trafficking in Latin America and the Caribbean (Honlea) culminated this Friday in Quito with a call to remain on alert due to the rise of fentanyl.

(We recommend you read: The plans that Mexico and the United States will apply against fentanyl and illegal migration).

In the closing speech of the meeting, the Vice Minister of Public Security of Ecuador, Francisco Páez, maintained that, although in Most Latin American countries have not detected fentanyl as a serious problem so far, “it is necessary to remain alert due to the danger of this substance.”

This powerful synthetic opiate, with a potency fifty times greater than heroin and one hundred times greater than morphineis the cause of a public health crisis in the United States, whose Government has stated that there is illegal trafficking of this substance in Mexico, Colombia and Ecuador.

Given this statement, the Ecuadorian Government has rejected the existence of illegal fentanyl trafficking in its territory, despite the fact that there are suspicious cases that have been treated in municipal hospitals in Guayaquil.

“Therefore, one of the proposals is to promote scientific and academic research, through observatories,” Páez indicated at the closing of the meeting of anti-drug chiefs, where they agreed to point out the need to deepen international cooperation to confront drug trafficking mafias.

(Also: ‘Chapitos’ prohibit the sale of fentanyl and are executing ‘dealers’ who disobey).

The participants in the meeting, held between October 3 and 6recognized the strategic nature of regional collaboration, especially in the exchange of information and intelligence, since it is a fundamental mechanism for the identification of routes, modalities, and criminal organizations that participate in the drug value chain.

The Ecuadorian Vice Minister of Public Security aimed to generate and share information, execute joint operations, identify the value chain of crime and strengthen the pursuit of assets, through financial intelligence and asset forfeiture.

“Not only have we been presented with challenges during these days, solutions have also been discussed. (…) The first is to pursue the economic benefits of drug trafficking and the second is to highlight the role of prevention, not only from the field of health and social well-being, but also from the field of security,” said Páez.

(You might be interested: There is a drug worse than fentanyl that worries the world: it may be more deadly).

Meanwhile, the general commander of the National Police of Ecuador, Fausto Salinas, indicated that it is necessary to fight together to establish strategies and generate cooperation ties between countries to combat organized crime.

Finally, The heads and delegates present at the meeting agreed that the next Honlea meeting would be held in 2024 in Bolivia and the subsequent one in 2025 in Colombia.

EFE

Read more news…