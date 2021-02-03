The president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, was received this Wednesday in Brasilia by his counterpart Jair Bolsonaro, with whom he agreed at the need to “make more flexible” Mercosur and allow each member their own business negotiations.

“We belong to Mercosur and we are already going to celebrate 30 years in this association,” said Lacalle Pou, who added that “the next step in this modern world is flexibility”, so that each member “can move forward” on your own agreements commercial, which is currently prohibited.

The Uruguayan president said this together with Bolsonaro, who agreed on that point.

Luis Lacalle Pou and Jair Bolsonaro at a press conference after their meeting in Brasilia. Photo: REUTER

This issue, as Bolsonaro hinted, could be negotiated with the presidents of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, and Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, in a meeting of the four leaders that is not yet confirmed but that It would be next March 26, 30 years after the signing of the constitutive treaty of the block.

The two leaders, along with some members of their governments, maintained a private meeting at the Alvorada Palace, the official residence of Bolsonaro, from where they then moved to the headquarters of the presidency for a brief statement to journalists.

Infrastructure, energy and pandemic

They explained that, bilaterally, they talked about infrastructure and energy projects that also have regional character.

Among them, Lacalle Pou highlighted the development of a waterway on the Uruguay River, a project that, he said, “could both benefit” his own country, but also southern Brazil and Argentina, with whose president, Alberto Fernández, has already dealt with the matter.

Likewise, the project for the construction of a second border bridge over the Yaguarón River was discussed, an initiative that, according to both governments, could boost trade and tourism between the two countries and even throughout the Mercosur area.

The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro (r) and the President of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou (i) at the Planalto Palace, in the city of Brasilia (Brazil). Photo: EFE

Lacalle Pou stressed that there is “a very large agenda” between Brazil and Uruguay that will continue to be discussed by both governments and highlighted the common vision that he has found in President Bolsonaro.

“I return to my country with the news that we have agreed on the huge number of topics, which are the freedom of our peoples, the prosperity of our peoples and, of course, the good relationship and communion between Uruguay and Brazil, “he declared.

Although the leaders made almost no reference to the matter, official sources told Efe that the health crisis declared by the COVID-19 pandemic was also addressed, which has Brazil as one of the most affected countries and Uruguay as one of the regional models fighting disease.

Brazil, with 210 million inhabitants, already accumulates more than 9.3 million cases and exceeds 226,000 deaths. Uruguay, with a population of 3.5 million people, has about 42,000 infected and just over 450 deaths.

The Uruguayan authorities have a special concern for the border areas and the emergence of a new Amazon variant. Despite this, they have partially reopened the borders with Brazil, which have an intense movement and in which the citizens of both countries circulate almost without restrictions.

Uruguay has said that it has an agreement to purchase the vaccine from the Chinese laboratory Sinovac, which is developed in the region by the Butantan Institute of São Paulo, which for its part has not confirmed this information and whose initial production is reserved for the Brazilian government.

Source: EFE