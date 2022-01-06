The mayor and the manager of the Health Area, during the meeting. / AYTO.

LV Thursday, 6 January 2022, 09:04



The mayor of Águilas, María del Carmen Moreno, met this Tuesday with the manager of Health Area III, José Manuel Pérez. During this meeting, the councilor celebrated that Pérez agreed to consider transferring the antigen test and PCR tests to the fairgrounds to decongest the health centers.

He also conveyed the need for specialists to return to serve in the municipality. A point in which the manager of the area showed his commitment to visit the locality to “find the right place.”