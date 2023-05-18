The fourth event of the “Meeting from Space” series will be hosted on May 23, 2023, allowing the public to communicate directly with the son of Al Ain, the Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi while he was on board the International Space Station, in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, UAE University. United in Al Ain. The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center launched the “Meeting from Space” series to provide the public with a unique opportunity to communicate and interact with astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, by asking questions about the details of his mission aboard the International Space Station, the experiments he will conduct and the intended benefits.

These meetings are an opportunity for space exploration enthusiasts to learn about the details of the historical mission of the Emirati astronaut. The next visual communication with astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi will be organized at the United Arab Emirates University in Al Ain, on May 23, starting at 2:00 pm. The center allows those wishing to attend to register via the website of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, through the following link: www.mbrsc.ae/events.

Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, said: “The audience’s interaction with Sultan Al Neyadi’s mission provides a unique opportunity to understand the nature of life in space. We seek, through every live communication, to stimulate the aspirations of our young minds to look at space with passion, and aspire to achieve more. “Scientific achievements. During this series of meetings, we are not only hearing about Sultan’s mission, but also shaping the future of space exploration for our country and our world. With every call and interaction, we are getting closer to turning our space aspirations into reality by inspiring a new generation of astronauts.”

Al-Neyadi has achieved many successes during his stay on board the International Space Station for more than two months now, which represents a milestone in the field of Arab space exploration. His responsibilities on the International Space Station are wide and varied. He has conducted science experiments, maintenance work, and helped move the Dragon spacecraft. Among the most important achievements that Al-Neyadi made during his historic mission was his participation in the first spacewalk in the history of the Arabs, alongside American astronaut Stephen Bowen (NASA), as the mission lasted 7 hours and one minute. One of the main objectives of this mission was to complete a series of preparatory tasks for the installation of solar panels, which was successfully achieved. It is noteworthy that the UAE Astronaut Programme, which is managed by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, is one of the projects funded by the Information and Communications Technology Fund of the Communications and Digital Government Authority, and aims to support research and development in the information and communication technology sector.