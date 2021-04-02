Erling Haaland, BVB’s exceptional striker, probably wants to leave this summer. His father and the advisor fly to Spain for talks. In Dortmund they have a clear opinion on this.

M.anager Michael Zorc from Borussia Dortmund reacted calmly to media reports about a visit to Spain by the advisor and the father of goal scorer Erling Haaland. “From my point of view, there is nothing wrong with the two men wanting to soak up some sun in the Mediterranean,” Zorc said on Thursday to “Sport1”: “We exchanged views yesterday. Our position is very clear. I’m very, very relaxed about this because I know what we want. “

Alf-Inge Haaland, father of the striker, and his advisor Mino Raiola met on Thursday first with representatives of the Spanish top club FC Barcelona and later with officials from Real Madrid. The newspaper “Sport” first reported on the duo’s arrival in Catalonia and wrote of a “bombazo”. The TV broadcaster Mega showed both of them pulling up in a black SUV on arrival in Madrid.

At El Prat Airport in Barcelona Papa Haaland and Raiola were picked up by club president Joan Laporta’s driver. Laporta has declared Haaland as their dream player for the summer. The commitment of the coveted Norwegian should make world star Lionel Messi a stay tasty.

However, Barca are heavily in debt and have well-known competition in arch-rivals Real or Manchester City. Haaland is under contract with BVB until summer 2024. The 20-year-old is said to have an exit clause, but it will not take effect until 2022. Spanish media want to have found out that Haaland has already entered his change request for this summer in Dortmund. BVB, however, does not want to give up Haaland this early.