A group of people who were meeting at a home in Guadalupe, Zacatecas, were attacked with bullets; two died on the spot

Two dead and two injured was the balance of an armed assault registered at an address GuadeloupeZacatecas, reported the spokesperson for the State Peacebuilding Table.

The events were recorded around 8:30 p.m. this Sunday, in the community of cieneguitas in the municipality of Guadalupe, where It transpired that a group of people was gathered.

Presumably an armed subject they arrived at a private residence and shot against their victims. Upon hearing the detonations of a firearm, neighbors made the report to the 911 Emergency System.

Therefore, according to the spokesperson, security elements were mobilized to the place, who confirmed the aggression.

Likewise, paramedics from the state and municipal Civil Protection (PC) coordinations attended who reviewed the injured persons and determined that a woman and a man had already lost their lives.

In addition, They located two other wounded both male, who were taken to a hospital for treatment. His current state of health is unknown. See also Lovely! With a black outfit, Marzhe Ponce de León dazzles with her beauty on social networks

Finally, agents of the Investigative Police (PDI) and experts from the Zacatecas State Attorney General’s Office (FGJE) arrived at the scene, who carried out the corresponding expert investigations.