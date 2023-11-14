Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 14/11/2023 – 20:58

The participation of women in politics was the theme of an event held this Tuesday (14) at the Palácio do Planalto, which was attended by former presidents Michelle Bachelet, of Chile, and Costa Rica, Laura Chinchilla, and former -Prime Minister of Senegal, Aminata Touré.

Organized by the Minister of Women, Cida Gonçalves, the meeting entitled Women in Power: Strategies for Implementing the UN Sustainable Development Goal to Achieve Gender Equality also brought together other personalities from national politics, including federal deputy Benedita da Silva (PT-RJ), former governor and former senator for Rio de Janeiro, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva, and the first lady Janja Lula da Silva.

Slow advances

“There is nothing more important for women than taking power. Not only because of policies and decisions in favor of women, but also because of the way in which we change the younger generations”, highlighted Laura Chinchilla, who governed Costa Rica between 2010 and 2014. According to the former president, despite the increase in women’s participation women in spaces of power, more recent threats to democracy and the emergence of misogynistic and populist political leaders are obstacles to the advancement of gender equality.

Elected president of Chile twice, Michelle Bachelet was also executive director of UN Women, the United Nations agency for women’s rights, and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. When commenting on the gender situation of women in social life, Bachelet said that progress is still very slow and insufficient.

“Note that, if we continue at this rate, it will take us 300 years to eradicate child marriage. If we continue at this pace, we will need 140 years for women to be equally represented in spaces of power and more than 180 years for there to be economic equality between men and women. We need four decades to achieve parliamentary equality and three decades for equal local representation. I’m talking at global and Latin American levels. We have made progress, but slow progress,” she highlighted.

Prime Minister of Senegal between 2013 and 2014, Aminata Touré highlighted that, in her country, 45% of parliamentarians are women. “This did not happen overnight, it is the result of women’s commitment and struggle for many years. By law, this fight had a result. It is mandatory that, by law, political parties have equal lists of men and women [em eleições],” Aminata noted. “I believe that a world with more women in power will be a more humane world. When women come into spaces of power, they are less cynical,” she said.

No misogyny

During the event, as a way to encourage cultural changes, the Ministry of Women launched the Brazil without Misogyny campaign, to combat hatred and all forms of violence and discrimination against women in the country.

“There is no parliamentarian, be it a councilor, state or federal deputy, who has not been persecuted on social media for misogyny”, said the Minister of Women, Cida Gonçalves. “We need to address the root of the problem. The big problem is the hatred placed against women,” she added.

In the same vein, First Lady Janja Lula da Silva commented on the attacks suffered by women in politics, especially in Parliament. When mentioning these cases, Janja related them to the threat to democracy itself and cited his personal experience, with the visibility achieved, when he began to suffer sexist and misogynistic attacks, despite being interested in political struggle since he was 16 years old. “For some, a first lady who enjoys and is involved in politics is unacceptable.”

Representativeness

The first lady also highlighted the lack of equality in political representation. “It is worrying when we look at Brazil, which is in second-to-last place in the number of women in the national parliament, compared to other Latin American and Caribbean countries,” she said. Then, like the Minister of Women, Janja said that it is necessary to go beyond candidacy quotas in political parties and ensure reservation of seats in the Legislature for women.

“We have seen an increase in the number of women elected to Parliament. However, in Brazil, this growth is still timid, not enough to represent the size of the female population and, even less, the population of black women. My fight is to make this happen”, said deputy Benedita da Silva, who coordinates the women’s bench in the Chamber of Deputies.

Meeting with Lula

Earlier, before the event on women in power, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the first lady received Michelle Bachelet, Laura Chinchilla and Aminata Touré.

In a statement, the Palácio do Planalto reported that, during the meeting, Lula and the former heads of government of Chile, Costa Rica and Senegal talked about the role of women in modern societies and the need to promote agendas that reduce gender inequalities, such as recently approved Equal Pay Lawin Brazil.