Is it possible that autofiction is so frowned upon because it initially came primarily from women? An encounter with the writer Camille Laurens, who still fights against attribution.

EThere’s a moment on this autumn evening in Paris when they’re completely on topic. The writer with the delicate, ironic expression around her mouth and the other women from the publishing house and the newspapers. They sit close together like conspirators at the back table in a brasserie near the university. They’ve left it out, the topic, but there it is.

What it feels like to grow older as a woman in France. About men over fifty and their self-perception. About power and perseverance. And then the question of where it is worse, in France or in Germany. The writer laughs: “They are lost.” She means men over fifty, she means: with regard to the concerns of feminism. Basically she also means: We are lost. But for the next generation, she says, there is hope.