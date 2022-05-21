Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The future of French star Osman Dembele, the Barcelona winger, is still pending, and he has not decided after his stay or his departure from the “Catalan” club, as all previous attempts to rapprochement between him and Moussa Sissoko, his agent, and the club’s management failed, although Dembele’s intention to stay still exists, as It is the same for “Barca”, which prompted the two sides to agree to hold a new last meeting this week, specifically after the Villarreal match, which Barcelona will play today in the “38” and last round of the Spanish League “La Liga”.

The newspaper “Dario Sport” reported that the two sides are seeking to settle their dispute and make mutual concessions, in order to reach a final agreement, given that there is still a “distance” between them. Dembele hopes – in his heart – to stay in “Catalonia”, but at the same time he is looking forward to the club’s management giving him better terms than those offered to him so far.

This development comes at a time when more than one major European club, led by Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain, is preparing to obtain the services of the world champion crowned with the World Cup in Russia with the “roosters” team, although Saint Germain may withdraw from the competition, if What reached an agreement to renew the contract of his other French star, Kylian Mbappe.

Dembele, 25, joined Barcelona in the “summer of 2017,” from Borussia Dortmund, and frequent injuries have kept him away from the stadiums for the past four years, and his situation has only improved this season, when coach Xavi Hernandez mainly involved him in matches. He starred and contributed to the progress of his team in the La Liga standings, until he took second place after the champion Real Madrid, and presented a beautiful ball that was praised by everyone, including the Camp Nou fans, who had previously been chanting against him and demanding his departure.