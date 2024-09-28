Zelensky called the meeting with Trump in New York very meaningful

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky met with former US leader Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York. The politician called the meeting very meaningful.

A very informative meeting with Donald Trump. Presented him with a “plan for victory.” We discussed in detail the situation in Ukraine and the consequences of the war for our people Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

The decision to meet was made at the last minute. Before this, Time magazine stated that Zelensky’s team, during a trip to the United States, did not agree to meet with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence, because this could be perceived as an expression of support for his candidacy, and suggested holding the meeting on “more neutral territory,” for example, give a joint interview on American television.

However, after Zelensky visited the ammunition plant in Pennsylvania, the tone of the negotiations changed. According to one Ukrainian official, the meeting broke down because Trump was likely “offended.”

On the night of September 27, the former head of the White House published a letter from Zelensky requesting a meeting. The Ukrainian side reportedly asked for a personal meeting in New York on September 27. For this reason, the President of Ukraine stayed in the United States.

Zelensky presented Trump with a “victory plan” and invited him to Ukraine

Vladimir Zelensky presented Trump with his “victory plan.” The politician said that he and Trump have a common view that the conflict must be stopped and that the Ukrainians, and not Russian President Vladimir Putin, must win it.

We need a just world Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Zelensky explained the decision to meet with US presidential candidates from both parties by the desire to discuss in advance the joint steps of Washington and Kyiv after the US presidential elections in November.

Prior to this, the Ukrainian leader met with US President Joe Biden. He also briefed his American colleague on the “victory plan.”

Zelensky invited the US presidential candidate to visit Ukraine, to which Trump replied that he would definitely come. “Beautiful country, beautiful weather, beautiful everything,” he added. The former head of the White House said that another meeting with the Ukrainian president could take place in the future.

Trump spoke of a “fair deal” and good relations with Putin

Donald Trump, during a joint briefing with Zelensky, said that they both want the conflict to end and want a “fair agreement.”

And this should be fair. And I think it will happen at the right time. I think it will happen at the right time Donald Trump US presidential candidate

The politician emphasized that he would conclude a peace agreement very quickly if he wins the elections. He also believes that Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is unable to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

If I am elected, the war between Ukraine and Russia will quickly end. If not, then this war will never end and will develop into World War III Donald Trump US presidential candidate

Trump also boasted of good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I have a very good relationship, as you know, with President Putin,” he said, promising to “settle everything” as soon as possible.