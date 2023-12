The Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves | Photo: EFE/Matías Martín Campaya

The dictator of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, and the president of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, will meet this Thursday (14) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to discuss the dispute over the territory of Essequibo, which has intensified in recent weeks. The meeting will be attended by several Caribbean leaders and representatives from Brazil and the United Nations.

The meeting was announced by the government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, which stated that the country is “facilitating” the negotiations, but will not act as a “mediator”. The government said this Wednesday (13) that preparations for the meeting were complete and that several representatives were already in the Caribbean country. St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said he hopes the conversation between the two leaders will “reduce tensions, violent language and escalation in the region.”

Venezuela approved in a unilateral referendum on December 3 the annexation of Essequibo, an area rich in natural resources that corresponds to around 70% of Guyana's territory. The Maduro regime also ordered the establishment of a military division near the disputed area, with no incursions for now, among other measures.

Guyana, in turn, rejects any negotiation over the land border, which it considers defined since 1899 by an arbitration court. The country defends that the dispute be resolved by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which initiated proceedings in 2018 at Guyana's request.

This Thursday's meeting will be the first that Ali, who assumed the role of president of Guyana in August 2020, has with the Venezuelan dictator. The meeting will also have the participation of Lula's consultant, Celso Amorim, and Courtney Ratray, chief of staff to the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres.