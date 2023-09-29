Students must remain on strike until at least next Wednesday (Oct 4), when a new meeting will be held

Striking students and representatives from the rectory of USP (University of São Paulo) met on Thursday (September 28, 2023) to discuss students’ demands for the resumption of classes. The 2nd meeting since the beginning of the mobilization lasted more than two hours, but ended without an agreement.

According to the rectory, the students presented 12 demands. “The hiring of teachers, the first point on the agenda, began to be debated at the table, but has not yet been concluded”, said the rectory, in a note. A new meeting was scheduled for next Wednesday (4.Oct).

Student demands are focused on hiring teachers and reactivating the automatic trigger that allowed the hiring of a teacher to replace another in the event of retirement, dismissal or death. They also ask for an increase in scholarships for staying at university and improvements in access for indigenous people to the institution.

“We are facing a major strike, which has grown one day after another, with several demands. There are courses at real risk of closing due to lack of teachers. I’m from the Faculty of Arts and we have a situation here where the Korean course, starting next year, will no longer have students.”, said Literature student, Mandi Coelho, one of the students who participated in the meeting with the rectory.

In addition to the students, teachers approved on Tuesday (September 26th), in an assembly, the beginning of a strike. They will stay put until Monday (2.Oct), when they will vote to start a strike in support of the students.

Professors from 5 USP faculties joined the movement: Institute of Mathematics and Statistics; Education University; School of Arts, Sciences and Humanities; Institute of Psychology; and Faculty of Philosophy, Letters and Human Sciences.

Lack of teachers

According to Adusp (Association of Teachers at the University of São Paulo), USP had around 6,000 teachers in 2014. Now, it has around 4,900, 17.5% fewer.

In the period from 1995 to 2022, the number of undergraduate courses grew by around 150%; undergraduate vacancies increased by more than 60%; the number of students enrolled in undergraduate studies grew by 80% and, in postgraduate studies, by 50%; and master’s and doctorate degrees increased by more than 100%.

“However, the number of teachers grew by only 2% and the number of administrative technicians decreased by 15% compared to 1995.”, says the entity’s balance sheet.

The president of the association, professor Michele Schultz, said that the approximately 800 teacher hires announced by the rectory do not meet the institution’s needs. “There continue to be losses, people continue to die, retire, be dismissed due to dismissal or other reasons. Since January 2022, according to our survey, 305 professors have left the university”, he stated.

Primary agenda

In a note released on Thursday (September 27), the USP rectory said that its primary agenda is the hiring of new teachers and that it has already guaranteed the distribution of 879 positions to all teaching and research units at the university.

“It is important to highlight that the current collection framework for the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) imposes responsibility and attention to what was foreseen in this item of the budget”, he added in the note.

The rectory also said that colleges and schools can, if necessary, request positions to hire temporary teachers “to alleviate the slowness encountered in the execution of competitions”.

With information from Brazil Agency.