The return of the sculptures is a political priority for the Greek prime minister





In a meeting scheduled for today in Downing Street, the British Labor leader, Keir Starmerwill receive the Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Although officially the agenda does not include discussions about the controversial Elgin Marbles, the issue could arise given its political relevance…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only