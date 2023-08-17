The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, revealed this Tuesday that next November he will meet in the United States with his counterpart Joe Biden and other leaders of countries in the Pacific and Asia.

“We are going to have a meeting with President Biden in November, We are going to meet at a meeting of the countries of the Pacific and Asia and he invited me,” said the president during his morning press conference.

The Mexican president thus referred to the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC), which will take place between November 14 and 17 in the city of San Francisco, United States.

The objective of the meeting, he said, is to talk about strengthening not only North America, but the entire continent.

“He (Biden) agrees that it is not only the strengthening of North America, he is looking for financing mechanisms for countries of North America and for all of America, accessible financing, cheap credits”, he assured.

In that meeting, he announced, he will insist that there be planning and that the comprehensive development of America be considered to address the migratory phenomenon and violence. “A plan that we can carry out to attend to the towns, to face the migratory phenomenon in this way so that there is justice in all the towns and also to face violence,” he highlighted. In addition to this, López Obrador said that “it has been demonstrated” that the best thing is “growth with well-being”, In addition, he said that the proposal includes Cuba.



“Yes, this development can be achieved among all without excluding anyone. Similar to what President (John F.) Kennedy did, but at that time for ideological and political reasons, two or three countries were not included,” he said.

And he emphasized that in this plan all countries must participate and complement each other to make America the strongest and most important region in the world, as happened with the European Union.

The last meeting between Biden and López Obrador occurred last January, when Mexico hosted the North American Leaders Summit in which the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, also participated.

EFE