He FC Barcelona he continues with his business and meanwhile, the plans to armor and strengthen the team remain in place, despite the limitations and complications that it directly imposes javier thebesPresident of The league. The president of Barça, Joan Laporta, traveled yesterday to Port next to mateu alemany to meet with jorge mendes, who is the agent and legal representative of a fairly long list of players. The intention of the meeting, according to the journalist gerard romero in ‘Jijantes’, is to talk about the renewal of the young winger Alejandro Baldeabout the future of Ansu Fati and also talk about other young players like Nico and lamina yamal.
For the club, it is very important to solve some details before talking about possible signings. The renewal of Alejandro Balde, who has become the starting left-back of the squad, already seems to have advanced his renewal with the Blaugrana club. There are still some details to resolve, but all the positions already have everything ready to finally sign. Another case to mention is about the future of Ansu Fati. The young forward who owns the number 10, is not living the best moment of him and seems to be quite far from the best version of him. Even though Ansu does not want to move from Barça, it is true that there is interest from big teams in the Premier to get their services.
One of the topics of conversation that would have been more relevant is that of the possible signings that are being sought at Can Barça. Some names were mentioned at the meeting and it is expected that approximation work will begin in the coming days. All with the intention of continuing to improve capacity and production Barca football. joao cancel and Bernardo Silva They have once again been the ones that sounded the most at the meeting. The blaugranas have asked about the winger now on loan in bayernHowever, they have done so with little hope knowing the player’s high salary demands and that the City always sells dear.
Finally, the favorite of Xavi, Bernardo Silva. Even though it would be one of the most difficult signings on Barça’s wish list, the Culé coach has reiterated on several occasions that one of the players the club would need to improve its level is the Portuguese midfielder for City, Bernardo Silva. Previously, Guardiola mentioned that if the player wishes to leave, if he received a good offer, his departure would be studied. Also mention the good relations between the two clubs and especially with someone from the house like Pep Guardiola.
#Meeting #Laporta #Alemany #Jorge #Mendes #talk #future #cracks
